Possible Match For Charlotte Flair At SummerSlam?

As reported, Charlotte has said that she will only be out of action for a few weeks, contrary to previous reports saying there was a “0%” chance she’d return in time for SummerSlam. If Charlotte is able to return in time as she stated, the current plan is to work a triple threat feud involving Nia Jax and Asuka leading to a match for the title.
An angle aired over the week that saw Nia Jax “injure” Charlotte so that she could take some time off for an unknown surgery. She has some upcoming projects, including a new reality show, that could keep her away from television as well. The premiere with Flair and McMahon will air this Sunday at 6:30pm ET on SN1 and SN NOW. The show will be available the next day on sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet YouTube channel.
(credit: f4wonline.com)
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea