Major League Wrestling has released the cold open for tonight’s season finale of MLW Fusion, which will be headlined by the rematch between Myron Reed and MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush.

You can see the cold open video below.

In more news for tonight’s season finale, MLW has announced that Alicia Atout will have “breaking news” to reveal during the show. The news will be related to the next season of MLW Fusion.

In a possible spoiler for tonight’s show, MLW has announced that there will be an update on Salina de la Renta’s whereabouts. PWInsider reports that this will include a major reveal in the Azteca Underground storyline. The plan is to finally reveal the “big boss” of Azteca Underground. Word is that this will be a major “changing of the guard moment” and the payoff for the storyline that began back in January. This will apparently be the reveal of El Jefe.

Finally, MLW has revealed who IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday will face on tonight’s show. He will be going up against Ariel Dominguez.

Stay tuned for more on MLW and be sure to join us later for full coverage. Below is the cold open video, along with the updated card for tonight:

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush defends against Myron Reed

* IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez in a non-title match

* Laredo Kid vs. Gringo Loco

* Update on Salina de la Renta’s whereabouts

* An in-depth look at CONTRA Unit’s contractual control over Jacob Fatu’s MLW World Heavyweight Title reign

* Alicia Atout will have breaking news on the next season of MLW Fusion

