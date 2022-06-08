The Dyad are coming to WWE NXT next week.

This week’s NXT 2.0 saw Joe Gacy deliver a backstage promo with his two hooded disciples, introducing them as The Dyad. This was Gacy’s first promo since losing to NXT Champion Bron Breakker last Saturday night at In Your House, and he downplayed the loss in the promo by saying their message is more important than worldly possessions or symbols, so now he can focus on the progression of his disciples. Gacy talked about how his disciples were prime examples of people in the world who need guidance, and they realized they were not fulfilled until they cleared their minds and opened their hearts to him. Gacy went on with his promo and said his henchmen can forget what they’ve been called in the past, because they are now The Dyad, and they will continue to be an extension of Gacy, starting next week when they compete in the ring for the first time.

It looks like the names of Gacy’s disciples in The Dyad will be Schism and Sol Ruca. WWE filed to trademark “Dyad” back on May 16, but also filed to trademark the “Schism” and “Sol Ruca” names that same day.

For what it’s worth, Merriam-Webster defines Dyad as the following: “PAIR. specifically, sociology : two individuals (such as husband and wife) maintaining a sociologically significant relationship”

There’s been a lot of speculation on who will be behind the new characters, with many fans expecting this to be the new gimmicks for The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson. They had their names shortened to Drake and Gibson back in late April, but have not wrestled since losing to Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro on April 19. After that loss, they spoke to McKenzie Mitchell backstage and said they were going back home, and wouldn’t be seen around NXT anymore due to their frustration. It should be noted that no one has confirmed who will be behind the new Dyad gimmicks as of this writing.

WWE did not announce who The Dyad will debut against next Tuesday, but we should know soon as next week’s NXT 2.0 episode is being taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and we will have live spoilers.

The following line-up has been announced for next Tuesday’s episode, taping tonight:

* Joe Gacy debuts The Dyad in tag team action

* The debut of Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner)

* Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

* Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Gacy and The Dyad, and be sure to join us later this evening for live NXT spoilers. Below is Gacy’s promo from Tuesday night:

"Next week, you compete in the ring for the very first time."#WWENXT @JoeGacy pic.twitter.com/MSvHEpbG4Q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2022

