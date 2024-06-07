Potential plans for Logan Paul have been revealed.

The current reigning WWE U.S. Champion has made significant strides in the company since his debut a few years ago, with his latest match being a loss against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King & Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Paul captured the United States Championship by defeating Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He successfully defended the title twice: once against Kevin Owens by disqualification at the Royal Rumble in January and again against Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat match at WrestleMania XL.

Recently, WWE has hinted at a future match between Paul and LA Knight. The exact date is uncertain, with speculation suggesting it could happen at Money in the Bank in July, SummerSlam in August, or Clash at the Castle this month.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, Paul is likely to face Knight at Clash at the Castle. The rivalry is expected to kick off on tonight’s SmackDown, where the match might be officially announced.

