Tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of WWE NXT featured build to two potential title matches for Takeover, which have not been confirmed yet.

There was a backstage segment with NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango coming up with a plan to determine new #1 contenders to Breezango, which you can see below. Their partners were not present, but Fandango announced that Roderick Strong and Danny Burch would face Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner in tag team action. The winning team would then bring their partners for a tag team match on a future NXT episode, with the winning team becoming the new #1 contenders to Breezango.

The match saw Strong and Burch defeat Mendoza and Aichner, which sets up Strong and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era vs. Burch and Oney Lorcan of One Two on an upcoming NXT episode. The winners will likely challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover on October 4.

Tonight’s NXT episode also featured a video package where Isiah “Swerve” Scott cut a promo on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Swerve touted his recent non-title pins over Escobar and promised to take the title the next time they step in the ring. Escobar did not respond during this week’s NXT episode, but he did issue a warning back to Scott on Twitter after the show, teasing the match for Takeover.

“… #NXTTakeOver … perfecto!! [fist emoji] [Mexican flag emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] I’ll make you relevant kid… by making an example out of you. #WWENXT #LegadoDelFantasma [skull & crossbones emoji],” Escobar wrote.

Scott replied, “And ill make you a former champion”

