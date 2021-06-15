The Eva-lution has officially arrived to WWE RAW.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Eva Marie make her return to the company with WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven. Eva vs. Naomi had been announced, but Niven hit the ring and surprised everyone by taking on Naomi, and dominating her for the win. Eva announced herself as the winner after the match. Niven joined her for a ringside celebration and hug, but Eva didn’t look as interested in Niven.

While WWE did not identify Niven on RAW, word via Fightful Select is that the new ring name pitched for her is “Dew Drop” or “Doudrop,” but nothing is official as of this writing.

Eva took to Twitter after last night’s win and introduced Niven as her protégé.

“Allow me to introduce my protege @viperpiperniven – @WWE @WWEonFOX @USA_Network #EVALution #WWERaw #ALLEverything,” Eva wrote.

Niven responded and wrote, “Hi [woman waving emoji]”

Eva also touted her own undefeated record.

“And Still ! #Undefeated – [rocket emoji] @wwe @wweonfox @USA_Network @peacockTV #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Eva later made an Instagram post, seen below, where she said she and Niven will be going for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Eva also made several tweets touting how she has been trending on Twitter due to last night’s debut. You can see several related posts below, along with video from last night.

