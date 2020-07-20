Possible Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali is currently at today’s WWE RAW TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, according to PWInsider.
There’s no word yet on if Ali will be in action tonight, but it’s possible as WWE reportedly has a roster change planned for him. Ali is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar but it was reported in June that WWE had quietly moved him to the RAW roster internally, and that when he did return to TV it would be for the red brand.
Ali has not wrestled a SmackDown TV match since the December 13 episode, which saw he and Shorty G lose to The Revival. He worked several dark matches in January and February, picking up six wins over Drew Gulak, Curtis Axel and current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.
Ali was rumored to be the mystery man revealed behind the “SmackDown Hacker” storyline earlier this summer, but it looks like WWE may have dropped that program.
Stay tuned for updates on Ali’s WWE status.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
