MJF has been spotted at the airport in Los Angeles.

Several fans spotted MJF at LAX in Los Angeles this afternoon, which could be a sign that he is planning on being at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum, which will be AEW’s LA debut.

It was previously reported that MJF and AEW President Tony Khan had a sitdown meeting planned for Monday night in Las Vegas, at around 8pm ET. There’s no word yet on what went down at that meeting, or if it was really happening.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can find links to our recent reports on MJF below.

MORE COVERAGE ON THE AEW – MJF SITUATION:

– MJF Has Locker Room Heat, What Happened When MJF Arrived to AEW Double Or Nothing, More

– Backstage Updates on the MJF – AEW Situation, MJF and Tony Khan

– Backstage Notes on MJF and AEW, Tony Khan Passes on Providing Comments

– MJF Does Appear At AEW Double or Nothing, Gets Powerbombed To Oblivion By Wardlow

– Backstage News On How AEW Talent Is Reacting To The MJF Situation Ahead Of Double or Nothing After MJF No-Shows Fan Fest

– MJF Deletes Harsh Response to Tony Khan Comments

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.