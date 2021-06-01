Adam Cole is set to return to WWE NXT soon.

It was reported by Fightful Select that NXT has plans in order for Cole to return to the storylines. There’s no word yet on what those plans are, but as of last week they were hoping to have him back for tonight’s show if possible, but soon if not.

For what it’s worth, it was also said that some segments were adjusted in order to make the return happen.

Cole has not been seen since losing the Unsanctioned Match to Kyle O’Reilly at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.

