WWE reportedly has plans for an angle with “riot police” on tonight’s RAW from Toronto.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of Sunday evening, several extras were booked for a RAW angle that would feature riot police. It’s believed that this will be related to the ongoing Dexter Lumis “invasion” angle, but that has not been confirmed.

As we’ve noted, WWE began a new angle with Lumis earlier this month, which saw the former WWE NXT Superstar make his return to the company.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lumis on the main roster past this ongoing RAW angle, but WWE has acknowledged that Lumis is the man appearing on RAW, and Lumis himself has acknowledged the angle on social media. PWInsider reported that Lumis had not been added to the internal rosters for RAW or SmackDown as of last Monday morning.

