As noted, WWE has officially announced that Keith Lee is off tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view due to reported injuries. A Fatal 4 Way will take place on the Kickoff pre-show to determine his replacement for the Triple Threat with Riddle and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Fatal 4 Way on the Kickoff will feature John Morrison, Elias, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali.

Fightful Select reports that there was talk of having Morrison replace Lee on tonight’s card.

