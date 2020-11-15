Tonight IMPACT Wrestling presents their Turning Point special, which will be airing live on FITE TV and the Impact-Plus app.

According to Fightful Select, a major title is set to change hands at this evening’s show. Former Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo is reportedly set to defeat current champion Su Yung at the show, which would mark her second reign with the Knockouts title.

Original plans were for Kylie Rae to win the title and receive a major push as the face of the division. However, she would no-show Bound For Glory and Yung would replace her.

Stay tuned.