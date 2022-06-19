Pwinsider.com reports Father James Mitchell is in Nashville for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV and the TV tapings on Monday. There’s no word yet on whether he will appear on the broadcast or is just working in a backstage role.

Mitchell first debuted in professional wrestling in the Carolinas in 1989 and worked his way up to the televised Smoky Mountain Wrestling. He went to World Championship Wrestling as James Vandenberg, the manager of Mortis (Chris Kanyon),

Mitchell became a crowd favorite in ECW renaming himself ‘The Sinister Minister’ before going to TNA Wrestling in 2002 where he mostly spent his run as the manager of Abyss.

His most recent work was with AEW where he appeared as the officiate during the wedding of Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian. He also appeared in NWA as the manager of the rising star, Judias.