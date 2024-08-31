Some more backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s TNA iMPACT television taping in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fightful Select is reporting that a handful of WWE NXT Superstars are backstage at tonight’s taping, which includes the Jeff Hardy Birthday Bash & Appreciation Night.

Previously announced for the taping of the post-Emergence iMPACT show tonight is Jordynne Grace in an open challenge defense of her TNA Knockouts Championship.

One of the people answering the open challenge could be from the WWE NXT roster, as Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic, along with Blair Davenport, have been spotted behind-the-scenes ahead of tonight’s taping.

As noted, also scheduled for the taping for the show airing on September 5 is Steph De Lander confronting Matt Cardona and an appearance by new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz.