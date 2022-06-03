Lacey Evans is backstage for tonight’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

There’s no word yet on if Evans will be appearing tonight, but she is backstage. As we’ve noted, Evans was scheduled to make her return on this week’s RAW, but that never happened, and then WWE moved her back to the SmackDown roster some time between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.

In an update on plans for Evans, it’s been reported that despite the babyface reactions her recent series of vignettes brought on, WWE had plans for her to be a heel on SmackDown. Now PWInsider reports that WWE went back to planning a babyface run for Evans on RAW. There has since been another change as the current plan calls for Evans to revert back to the original plan of being a heel on the blue brand.

While Evans did not appear on RAW, she did serve as Grand Marshal to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday. You can click here for that footage, along with Evans fueling speculation on her status with related tweets.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can find the current SmackDown line-up for tonight at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.