Another spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

One source is reporting that ECW legend Rob Van Dam is backstage at tonight’s show.

The WWE Hall of Famer is under a WWE Legends contract, and has made various appearances for the company over the years.

WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans recently called for a match with RVD, and was featured with a photo of RVD behind him on last week’s show.

