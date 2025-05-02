Some familiar names from the tag team scene were reportedly backstage at the TNA Wrestling show on May 1 in Irvine, California.

According to one source, former TNA World Tag Team Champions Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews—collectively known as Subculture—were seen behind the scenes during Wednesday night’s event.

The duo hasn’t been featured in TNA programming at all in 2024, following previous reports that they were working on securing new visas.

Subculture last held the tag titles in 2023 but have been absent from the promotion since.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Subculture’s status continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)