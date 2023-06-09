Charlotte Flair is backstage for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on if Flair is returning to WWE TV tonight, but PWInsider has confirmed that she is at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Flair has been away since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on April 1. She and her husband, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, have been traveling while away from their respective companies.

It was recently revealed that Flair and the injured Liv Morgan are set to star in a new movie on the life of former NWA World Women’s Champion Mildred Burke, which was to film this month in Louisville, KY.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown will see RAW Women’s Champion Asuka receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation. Below is the current card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?

