Lacey Evans is reportedly returning to WWE soon.

Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Evans, but she was feuding with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair when she announced her pregnancy and took time off.

Evans announced her pregnancy on the February 15, 2021 edition of RAW, and has been gone since then. She gave birth to her second child on October 16, and resumed training in November. Evans’ last match came that same night on February 15, when she and Peyton Royce came up short against Flair and Asuka.

Evans is not currently assigned to a brand on the official WWE roster, likely because she missed the WWE Draft back in October.

Stay tuned for more on Evans’ return and tomorrow’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.