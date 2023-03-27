Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is expected on tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW to further the feud with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Cena is currently filming “Grand Death Lotto” in Atlanta, but it was noted by PWInsider that he could be at tonight’s RAW, as long as the filming schedule allowed it.

Cena has only appeared on WWE TV once during WrestleMania Season, and that was the March 6 RAW from Boston.

As noted, WWE has announced that Cena vs. Theory will kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s go-home RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

