It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.

Rousey has been away from WWE TV since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on December 30. At one point she was advertised for the RAW 30th Anniversary special, but was removed from the listing about a week before the event.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler are rumored to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39, but there’s no word yet on what they might do at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18, if they appear at all.

