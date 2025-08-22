– A report out of Mexico claims CMLL arranged a “getaway car” for MJF after his recent angle with Mistico. Officials are said to be thrilled with the level of heat MJF has been generating.

– AEW’s tease of a return to Australia has sparked speculation that the company may be planning multiple events along the country’s east coast.

– Thunder Rosa is expected to return to Riot Cabaret soon after being pulled from their most recent Friday event due to personal matters.

– The planned FTR vs. Adam Copeland & Christian Cage match has been in the works for months, originally discussed to kick off sooner but ultimately lined up for AEW All Out, likely with the AEW Tag Team Titles at stake. The bout is set as an elimination match, meaning the Hurt Syndicate will need to be pinned to lose the gold. MVP reportedly made it clear who the group wanted to drop the belts to. Cope and Cage’s reunion kicks off this weekend at Forbidden Door, where they take on Luchasaurus and Kip Sabian.

