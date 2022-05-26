AEW may be adding another match to Sunday’s loaded Double Or Nothing line-up.

As noted before, AEW announced last night that Sting has been pulled from the Double Or Nothing Fan Fest due to an injury as he is not medically cleared to travel. It remains to be seen if this is a storyline update or a legitimate injury, but last week’s AEW Dynamite ended with Sting being attacked by Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, and Kyle O’Reilly, with O’Reilly “Pillmanizing” his leg while a steel chair was wrapped around it.

In an update, O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin has been discussed for Double Or Nothing, according to Fightful Select. The idea is that Allin wants revenge for what O’Reilly did to his tag team partner.

It’s believed that O’Reilly vs. Allin will be announced during Friday’s live AEW Rampage episode. AEW has not mentioned the match as of this writing, so it’s possible that they save it for another night.

Allin teased a possible appearance at Double Or Nothing as he tweeted after Sting’s injury was announced on Wednesday night.

“Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday,” he wrote.

We noted before how a mixed tag team match with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti vs. Paige VanZant and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page is also expected to be announced for Double Or Nothing, perhaps on Friday’s Rampage when Sky’s new title belt is introduced. If the two matches are announced on Rampage, that will make 13 matches for Double Or Nothing.

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he will be granted his release from his contract with MJF. If MJF wins, Wardlow will be permanently banned from signing with AEW.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Trust me I got a plan heading into Sunday. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 26, 2022

