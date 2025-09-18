It looks like the lineup for WWE WrestlePalooza may not be complete.

Yet.

On Thursday, reports began making the rounds regarding the addition of another big match to the lineup for the first-ever WWE on ESPN premium live event.

An official event t-shirt being sold at the WWE WrestlePalooza Store in Indianapolos lists Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the women’s title for the 9/20 PLE.

As noted, Tiffany Stratton was pulled off this past week’s WWE NXT Homecoming special and replaced at the last minute when it was announced that she was not medically cleared following her match against Cargill on SmackDown, which saw Jax attack both women.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the lineup for WWE WrestlePalooza continue to surface.