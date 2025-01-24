A big women’s match is in the works for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have frequently expressed interest in facing each other in interviews, and that dream match might finally become a reality this year.

A showdown between Ripley and Belair has been discussed for WWE WrestleMania 41.

Both stars have been dominant forces in WWE over the past several years but have mostly been kept apart, aside from a few teases. Ripley recently reclaimed the WWE Women’s World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, while Belair continues her reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi.

It’s worth noting that these discussions and plans are tentative and subject to change, as is often the case in WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)