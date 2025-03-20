According to multiple sources, WWE is internally discussing the possibility of posthumously inducting “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Kamala, whose real name was James Harris, was a towering presence in professional wrestling throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Known for his intimidating face paint, tribal mask, and fearsome in-ring persona, he became a memorable figure in WWE history, squaring off against some of the industry’s biggest legends, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant. His unique character work and imposing physicality made him a standout attraction during his career.

If officially confirmed, Kamala would be enshrined alongside a star-studded class that is expected to include Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon). His induction would serve as a tribute to his contributions to wrestling and the lasting impression he left on fans worldwide.

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, Kamala’s potential induction would mark a significant recognition of his impact on the industry. Fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation as the Road to WrestleMania 41 continues to unfold.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)