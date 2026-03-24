Another big title match appears to be in the works for WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As noted, The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend, the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, will be putting their titles on-the-line next week at “The Mecca” of pro wrestling.

Madison Square Garden.

WWE has announced that Jax and Legend will defend their championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on the March 30 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from New York City, NY.

Regardless of the outcome, the two teams will likely share the ring again next month.

In an even more high-profile title tilt.

According to one source, WWE is in discussions about a four-way showdown for the women’s tag titles at WrestleMania 42.

The rumored bout would see The Irresistible Forces vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. The Bella Twins vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: BodySlam+)