Some more updates have surfaced regarding the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As we reported last month, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens is rumored as the main event for the first special at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, as of this week, that is still the planned headline bout for the 12/14 WWE on NBC show.

Locally advertised for the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC special on 12/14 are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair.

On Thursday, we reported WWE’s bold plans for the second episode of the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, as the company plans to hold it one week before WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

The date for the second WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is rumored to be January 25, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the location is expected to be San Antonio, Texas. While the location has not yet been finalized, the company was talking internally about San Antonio as the possible spot.

