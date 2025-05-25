WWE is preparing for the return of one of its top female stars.

According to internal sources, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is expected to be reinserted into storylines very soon. One source noted that her return could come as early as the May 26th edition of WWE Raw.

Morgan has been absent from programming for the past several weeks while filming the upcoming movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo alongside Lily James. Production on her portion of the film wrapped recently, and she returned home this past weekend.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the WWE return status of Liv Morgan continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)