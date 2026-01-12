There’s plenty happening behind the scenes at WWE as Raw heads to Germany, and a few names have generated some buzz today.

Reports indicate that LA Knight was planned to travel to Dusseldorf for today’s WWE Raw, airing at 2/1c on Netflix. He’s scheduled to be backstage, though it’s unclear if he will actually appear on the show.

Historically, WWE rarely flies talent to Europe mid-tour without plans to use them, so an appearance seems likely.

Knight has been off WWE TV for over a month, despite signing a lucrative contract extension in Summer 2025 that keeps him under WWE’s umbrella for several more years.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho has not been spotted backstage today. Sources say he has not been included in any creative plans they’ve seen, leaving his current role in question.

As for The Motor City Machine Guns, they remain active with WWE plans, as they are scheduled to work upcoming AAA dates tied to the company.

Advertised for today’s special live daytime episode of WWE Raw are appearances by CM Punk, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, as well as AJ Styles vs. Gunther, and The Vision duo of Bronson Reed and Austin Theory vs. Penta and Dragon Lee.

