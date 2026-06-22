Joe Hendry is back in the UK spotlight ahead of today’s daytime edition of WWE Raw, which is taking place from the iconic The O2 Arena.

The former Joe Hendry has been in London ahead of the show, marking his presence during a stretch where he has been absent from WWE television for several weeks.

Hendry’s last run of appearances has been paused in recent weeks, with fans still speculating on when, or how, he will be reintroduced back into ongoing WWE storylines.

Today’s show serves as the “go-home” edition of WWE Night of Champions 2026, and the lineup is loaded with key matches and segments heading into the weekend.

Advertised for the broadcast is a WWE Tag Team Championship clash as Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) defend against Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins.

Also scheduled is a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship bout, with champions Paige & Brie Bella defending against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

In addition, Dragon Lee will go one-on-one with Ethan Page in singles action.

The broadcast will also feature an appearance from Chad Gable, along with the finalists in the ongoing 2026 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, as the road to WWE Night of Champions 2026 continues to take shape.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE Raw Resutls coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)