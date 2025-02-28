– The official WWE Games account shared footage of LA Knight reacting to his WWE 2K25 overall rating.

“Whatever I am is what I am…” Watch to find out @RealLAKnight's rating in #WWE2K25! pic.twitter.com/3ul9QQ0Qo3 — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) February 28, 2025

– Another new WWE 2K25 video from the official X account of WWE Games features a special first look at The Meta-Four duo Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend making their ring entrance.

– While reacting to memes in a new feature for IGN, “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns claimed that “The Big Dog” version of himself from the past doesn’t exist.

“There is no big dog,” Reigns said. “He’s dead now. I don’t even see the other guy. He doesn’t even exist. It doesn’t … didn’t happen.”

– Bet Online has “Main Event” Jey Uso listed as a massive betting favorite at -1000 to +550 from Gunther ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at WrestleMania 41. Also opening as a slight betting favorite in a title match is Charlotte Flair at -135 to -105 for Tiffany Stratton in their WWE Women’s Championship match. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 19 and April 20.