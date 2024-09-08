Details have surfaced regarding the potential role that Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be used in for his return appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed an appearance by the WWE Hall of Fame legend and Canadian icon for the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in his home town of Calgary, Alberta.

Levesque noted that fans will “definitely not want to miss” Hart’s appearance.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the former WWE Champion will be appearing on the 9/9 Raw in a role that continues the push of “The Ring General” GUNTHER as the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion of the red brand.

A fellow Canadian, Sami Zayn, recently made it clear that he’s gunning for GUNTHER’s gold.

