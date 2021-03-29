Charlotte Flair is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

There is no word yet on if Flair will return to TV tonight, but PWInsider has confirmed that she is backstage at Tropicana Field.

Flair had been rumored for last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, but she was not backstage for the show.

Flair has not appeared on RAW since a backstage segment on March 8. She defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler the week before that. Flair made it clear that she wanted to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37, but she disappeared from TV for a few weeks, and then announced on March 22 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The fact that she is backstage at RAW means she has been cleared to return from the coronavirus.

There’s no word on what WWE might have planned for Flair at WrestleMania 37 now that Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka is official. It was recently reported that WWE removed Flair from WrestleMania 37 promotional material as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19 concerns over her status for the show. You can click here for the latest backstage report.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Can WWE Champion Bobby Lashley find someone to take out Drew McIntyre?

* Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match

* Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will sign their WrestleMania 37 contract

