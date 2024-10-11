An update has surfaced regarding the WWE debut of a former legendary TNA Wrestling duo.

Following weeks of vignettes hyping their arrival, the Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are expected to debut on WWE programming soon.

According to one source, the MCMG duo are expected to be at the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York.

Whether or not they will be keeping the Motor City Machine Guns name is still unclear.

It’s worth noting that the two have had travel set for the 10/25 show, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that is the show they will debut on.

Despite reports to the contrary, any issues regarding The Lucha Bros deals with WWE being delayed had nothing to do with MCMG.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WWE’s plans for the MCMG continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)