A surprise return of a former champion could be in the works this weekend in the world of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW’s 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place on May 24 from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and ahead of the event, sources indicate that former three-time AEW TNT Champion Wardlow is currently in town.

At this time, there is no confirmation that Wardlow will appear at the show. However, his presence has naturally sparked speculation given how long he has been away from AEW television.

Wardlow has not wrestled for the company since March 2024. He eventually resurfaced on-screen at the 2025 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, marking his first appearance back after an extended absence.

Not long after that return, Fightful Select reported that Wardlow may have suffered a torn pectoral muscle. The powerhouse later confirmed the injury himself during an interview in April 2026.

That wasn’t the only setback he dealt with during his time away.

Wardlow also revealed during the interview that he fully tore his left bicep prior to filming the upcoming American Gladiator reboot for Amazon Prime. According to Wardlow, he chose not to undergo surgery for the injury and instead wore a sleeve during filming to conceal discoloration in his arm.

While fans continue wondering when Wardlow will officially return to the ring, sources noted that he has quietly been backstage at several recent events while working toward getting medically cleared, so his presence this weekend is reportedly not considered unusual internally.

(H/T: Fightful Select)