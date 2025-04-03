While it should be taken strictly as a rumor at this point, there is talk that former TNA World Champion “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander could be revealed as the mystery man planned for the “Wild Card” spot in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup.

As noted, AEW unveiled the brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments during the April 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX, with Hangman Page being the person slated to face off against a “Wild Card” opponent.

It should be noted that Josh Alexander being the “Wild Card” mystery participant in the Owen Hart Cup should be taken strictly as a rumor.

Before suffering a broken hand and being pulled from the tournament, “Switchblade” Jay White was originally scheduled to square off against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup at this weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

As noted, White was pulled and replaced by AEW newcomer Kevin Knight, who will now battle Ospreay in a first round tourney tilt at the 4/6 PPV.

Other opening round action in the men’s side of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament will see Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, as well as Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher. The winner of the tournament will go on to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025 show on July 12 in Arlington, Texas.

AEW Dynasty 2025 is scheduled to take place this Sunday, April 6, from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The Owen Hart Men's Tournament brackets are now OFFICIAL! Who will take the 2025 Owen Cup and punch their ticket to All In Texas? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/2kKKUx4Jvv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2025

