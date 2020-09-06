According to Dave Meltzer, who had talked to members of The Elite before AEW was even fully created, the idea was always for “Hangman” Adam Page to be built up as the top babyface for a World title run. Regardless of all the twists and turns in their current storyline, the end game was always for Page to come out as the babyface. A majority of this storyline had been planned out from the beginning. Meltzer noted that this is not a storyline that has been changed 14 times in its 9-month run, because the ending has always been the same. Page has been set to be the top babyface, but it is a long work in progress. He notes that it may not be this year, or even next year, but that’s the plan.

(credit: f4wonline.com)