A major name may already be penciled in to headline the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026.

John Cena’s farewell run continues to unfold, and it appears his post-retirement plans could include a trip straight to the Hall.

With his final match locked in for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., new speculation points to WWE lining up the “Never Seen” 17-time World Champion as next year’s headliner.

Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that “belief is Cena very likely the 2026 Hall of Fame main eventer.”

That report arrives on the heels of Cena’s final WWE Raw match this past Monday, where he teamed with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio for a win over Judgment Day members Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier in the show, Cena’s opening promo was interrupted by an irate Dominik Mysterio, still frustrated after losing the Intercontinental Title. The confrontation set up a rematch between the two for Survivor Series on November 29.

Cena’s full-time career dates back to his 2002 main roster debut, rising quickly to secure his first WWE Championship in 2005 and anchoring the company for more than a decade before shifting to part-time status in 2017 to pursue acting.

As of now, Stephanie McMahon remains the first confirmed inductee for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, traditionally held during WrestleMania weekend.

WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend will host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, NV. next April.