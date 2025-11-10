John Cena’s final WWE Raw appearance in his hometown of Boston, MA. goes down tonight.

And it sounds like it’s going to be a memorable one.

According to a new report from Bodyslam.net, the working plan as of today is for Cena to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s episode of RAW.

That match had originally been penciled in for Survivor Series: WarGames, which takes place later this month in Dominik’s hometown of San Diego, California.

WWE has confirmed that Cena is scheduled to open tonight’s broadcast.

In a post to his subscribers on X, Bryan Alvarez added that Cena is also expected to wrestle on next week’s RAW from Madison Square Garden.

Last week’s show saw Dominik confronted by his father, Rey Mysterio, teasing a possible father-versus-son showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter of F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that the angle may have shifted the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture.

“From television, it does appear that Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental title defense would be against the just-cleared Rey Mysterio. The original plan was John Cena, and at the time, Cena was to win it,” Meltzer wrote.

He continued, “So the question is where Cena fits in, as he has four dates left booked and that was one of the four. He could go into WarGames, but he’ll be on RAW the next two weeks to build up whatever he’s doing for his last-ever PPV show and second-to-last-ever match.”

Cena has never captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship during his career. The original plan reportedly called for him to win the title at Survivor Series: WarGames, with the possibility of defending it during his farewell bout at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event next month.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.