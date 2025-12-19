As noted, WWE is taping Raw and SmackDown tonight for next week’s Christmas week episodes, with a taped episode of WWE SmackDown from December 15 in Hershey, PA. airing as the new first-run show this evening at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix.

And apparently something big could be going down.

Speculation surrounding a potential WWE main roster call-up for Trick Williams continues to heat up, and a new backstage update is only adding fuel to the fire.

In recent months, fans have openly wondered when the popular WWE NXT standout might make the jump to either Raw or SmackDown. According to one source, Williams is present backstage for WWE’s Raw and SmackDown taping.

“Trick Williams is backstage for tonight’s Raw & SmackDown double taping,” the source noted. “Trick is expected to be called up soon, though it’s currently unknown if he will be on tonight’s tapings or not.”

Williams, a former NXT and TNA World Champion, has not appeared on NXT television since the November 18, 2025 episode.

This has intensified speculation that his time on the brand may be coming to an end.

And sooner, rather than later.

Earlier this year, Williams openly addressed the possibility of moving to the main roster during a conversation with Booker T, making it clear that he believes the timing is right.

“I’ve been ready to make that jump to the red or blue brand for a long time, you know what I’m saying,” Williams stated. “I feel like it’s that time. I feel like it’s been that time, and I feel like people want to see that. But for now, man, wherever I am, I’m just going to make sure it’s the hottest show.”

