One of the lingering mysteries coming out of the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble has been the identity of the masked attacker who blindsided Bron Breakker before he ever entered the match.

Breakker was jumped on the entrance ramp by a hooded figure, allowing Oba Femi to quickly toss him out.

From there, speculation took off.

Early theories pointed to Logan Paul due to the attacker’s build, though Paul publicly denied any involvement.

The angle only deepened on RAW.

Adam Pearce referenced a past masked attack that ultimately involved Austin Theory, planting more doubt within The Vision.

Meanwhile, backstage Rumble footage showed Paul Heyman confidently claiming Seth Rollins was responsible, noting the attacker even used a move resembling Rollins’ Stomp.

That theory came with major holes.

Rollins had said he wouldn’t be in Saudi Arabia, and Breakker himself reacted in disbelief backstage, pointing out that Rollins had undergone surgery roughly a month earlier.

Now, a new report offers a different wrinkle.

According to one source, the masked man was actually Grayson Waller, who was reportedly pulled from NXT live events so he could be in Riyadh despite not being advertised.

The belief is WWE used Waller as a physical stand-in to sell the Rollins tease, including the Stomp-like move.

Even so, the report notes this may not be the final reveal. Waller could have simply been filling the role, with Rollins still positioned as the eventual mastermind behind the attack.

Time will tell, but until then, as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: High Spots Podcast)