El Grande Americano could be headed for a major championship opportunity.

Following his victory over the original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in their Mask vs. Mask match at AAA earlier this year, Americano’s momentum has continued to build.

Now, he is rumored to be in line for a shot at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at the September 14 edition of Monday Night Raw in Mexico City.

The event at Arena CDMX is part of WWE’s September tour of Mexico, which also includes SmackDown in Mexico City on September 11, live events in Guadalajara and Monterrey, and night two of AAA Triplemania 34.

The rumored title match is not confirmed and has not been finalized. Before then, Americano is scheduled to challenge AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio at Triplemania 34 Night Two. If the match takes place, it will mark the first meeting between the two under their current characters.

WWE also announced on Wednesday that a tournament will determine Reigns’ challenger for the September 14 Raw in Mexico City. The participants and full tournament field have not yet been revealed.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)