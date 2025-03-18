– Ad Age has a featured article up on their website looking at WWE Raw’s advertising deals.

– The official WWE Shop website has already released new John Cena merchandise related to his appearance on WWE Raw next week in Glasgow, Scotland.

– As noted, WWE released the full segment that kicked off this week’s WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium. The segment, which features John Cena’s first promo since his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, has already drawn over 2.3 million views as of approximately 13 hours after being uploaded.

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is expected to “cross the line” from TNA Wrestling to WWE once again, as he will return to Europe next week. This is the same time WWE is coming to Scotland for Raw, where “Main Event” Jey Uso will have a mystery tag-team partner for his match against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller.