YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is reportedly headed back to WWE.

Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show saw Rey Mysterio defeat The Miz. Dominik Mysterio got involved during the match, and then both of The Mysterios took The Miz out after the match. Kevin Patrick later interviewed The Miz during the Elimination Chamber event, and he teased that he has a new partner coming to help even the odds against Rey and Dominik.

Miz noted that he will find a superb athlete to team with, someone who is a global star. He then said he had someone in mind and left to go make a phone call.

In an update, word going around backstage is that the current plan is for Paul to return to WWE to team with The Miz, according to PWInsider. This could end up being a WrestleMania 38 match between the two teams.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that no wrestler is planned for the role of The Miz’s partner as this is set to be a celebrity angle. There was some social media speculation on this being an angle to bring Cody Rhodes or even John Morrison back to WWE, but word is that they were never considered for the role. Paul is not official for the role as of this writing, but it was confirmed that a pitch with Paul was made.

Paul made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in the last year, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens. Paul took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison.

Regarding the celebrity involvement at WrestleMania, it was noted that WWE wants to go “all out” to sell both nights of WrestleMania 38.

Sounds like @mikethemiz has a tag team partner in mind to take on @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35! And now, the A-Lister has to go make a call… Who could it be?!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/FgBLT7VP0J — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2022

