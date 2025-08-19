AEW and NJPW are moving forward with plans for a major main event at Forbidden Door: London, though some challenges remain.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reported that the expected headliner for the August 24 pay-per-view at The O2 Arena is the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The bout is scheduled to feature Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin against Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks.

Meltzer noted that the match would follow the tradition of Lights Out stipulations being placed in the closing spot of AEW cards. He also pointed out that several of the wrestlers slated for the match are working through injuries, with the exception of The Young Bucks, Moxley, and Allin.

The concept is said to be influenced by the Japanese “Dog Pound Steel Cage Match” that Ospreay competed in before joining AEW full-time.

