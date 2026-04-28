A potentially shocking debut could be right around the corner in WWE.

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion EVIL is reportedly on the verge of appearing for WWE, with new details pointing to an imminent arrival following his recent signing with the company.

According to one source, EVIL could debut as soon as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

The timing has raised eyebrows due to the ongoing mystery storyline currently unfolding on the brand.

The signing itself surfaced last week, although WWE has yet to officially confirm the deal. A subsequent update noted that EVIL is currently listed internally on WWE’s “miscellaneous” roster, a designation typically reserved for legends or injured talent, suggesting that a final brand assignment has not yet been locked in.

That could be about to change.

Speculation about how EVIL might be introduced quickly picked up steam following last week’s episode of NXT. During the show, Tony D’Angelo received a mysterious box marked with the Japanese kanji for “war,” immediately fueling theories about the identity of the sender.

The symbolism didn’t go unnoticed.

Many fans have connected the dots, believing the cryptic message could signal EVIL’s impending arrival and serve as his introduction into WWE storylines.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some have floated Ulka Sasaki as a possible alternative, noting his current excursion in NXT while representing Pro Wrestling NOAH.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed regarding the sender’s identity.

Still, with reports suggesting EVIL’s debut is imminent, the speculation surrounding tonight’s NXT has only intensified, and all eyes will be on how, or if, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion finally makes his presence felt.

(H/T: BodySlam+)