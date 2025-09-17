– Scott D’Amore of Maple Leaf Wrestling, and formerly of TNA Wrestling, is backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: September To Remember go-home show for AEW All Out: Toronto. He is reportedly just there visiting friends.

– Tonight’s show will also feature the return of Robyn Renegade, and she’s stepping right back into a high-profile match against former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho, who has her sights set on Mercedes Moné at AEW All Out: Toronto this weekend. As noted, over the past year, there has been consistent talk of Mercedes working with the Renegade Twins on AEW programming. Sources indicate the idea nearly came together on multiple occasions, with all sides interested in making it happen. At one point, the Renegades even had gear designed to match Mercedes in preparation for a potential on-screen alliance.

