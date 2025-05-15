WWE has plans for a big match at the WWE EVOLUTION II all-women’s premium live event expected to take place later this year.

As noted, WWE is reportedly eyeing the weekend of July 12 as a potential date for WWE EVOLUTION II, with early discussions pointing to Atlanta, Georgia as the possible host city.

We reported on Wednesday about WWE looking at “upwards of seven or eight matches,” at the show, including a Women’s Battle Royal that will give them an opportunity to showcase as many female talents as possible from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and possibly even EVOLVE.

Among the seven-or-eight bouts expected for the show is a big main event-level match, with women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair going one-on-one against rising star in the women’s division, Jade Cargill.

The two shared an intense stare while crossing paths on the entrance aisle during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

