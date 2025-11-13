Heading into WWE SmackDown this Friday night, two new matches are scheduled in the ongoing John Cena opponent-deciding “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

One of the matches features LA Knight taking on an opponent that has yet to be announced.

The same can be said for next week’s episode of WWE Raw, where Solo Sikoa will square off against a mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament as well.

Could it be that one of these mystery spots have been revealed?

During a recent appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, “Alwayz Ready” Matt Cardona was asked if he could be one of these two guys.

“What does my entrance music say? What does my gear say? What does my butt say when you read my trunks?… It says ‘Alwayz Ready,’” Cardona pointed out. “So I’ve made a career out of being always ready, and I’ve said it for years, if the phone rings, I’ll have a conversation.”

Cardona continued, “Listen, this is an opportunity — an ultimate opportunity for anybody. So, who could it be?”

In addition to the two matches with mystery opponents, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, and next week’s WWE Raw will also feature GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans.

Already advancing in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on WWE Raw this past Monday night were Sheamus and Rusev.

The winner of the ongoing tourney will advance to face John Cena in his final match ever in WWE at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show scheduled for December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

